Are you too nice?
Too nice to complain?

 

Question 6/7 :

You're right in the middle of something and your work-mate starts having a very loud phone conversation. You can't concentrate on what you're doing. Do you:
 •  Ask her to keep it down a bit
 •  Slip out of the office and take a coffee break
 •  Use the time she's making a racket to make your own calls


  
  


Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010


