How to cope You can't deal with being too nice by turning nasty.



You just need to learn to be less of a doormat whilst retaining all the qualities that make you such a good person.



The main thing to remember is that you're a fantastic person who just needs to express yourself and love yourself a bit more. Learn to say no

Just one little word is all it takes: NO can change everything, so get it into your head that saying no isn't the end of the world.



How to say no: Make a list of people you struggle to say no to

Honestly and objectively, ask yourself why you always give in to them: is it fear of being unloved, fear of not getting the promotion you want, or something else?

Put saying 'No' into perspective. What will happen if you do say no? Your husband isn't going to leave you if you refuse to iron his shirts (and if he does, at least you know you're well rid!).

Don't seek false pretexts. Make your decisions and decide what your stance is going to be. You have the right to say no.

Imagine what well-being and satisfaction you'll get from teaching people to show you a bit of respect.



Try these practical exercises





