How to overcome it

Love yourself!
Make sure you take the time to tell yourself all the fantastic qualities and attributes you have. Repeat them daily! Your generous nature is one of your biggest assets (and your biggest weakness - you just need to get the balance right).
If you struggle to see the good in yourself on your own, try getting help from others. Confidence-building or low self-esteem courses do exist (see http://www.self-confidence.co.uk/) to help people to recognise their own self-esteem.
These can involve:
- An evaluation of your self-confidence using the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, which is a short questionnaire. Your answers will indicate your level of satisfaction with yourself.
- Group work, which consists of role play, situation games and discussions.
- Regular individual exercises such as noting down anything positive and enjoyable you've achieved in between each session.
