>
>
Are you too nice?
Article in images

Your stories

 

- Your stories
Alice, 27, manager

"I always thought of myself as the consummate professional - Superwoman, if you will. I don't know whether the people who work for me respect me or fear me, but they certainly don't know that in my personal life I'm the total opposite.

I let my boyfriend walk all over me. I think I'm unattractive, so how could Phil possibly want me? He's gorgeous and far too good for me - what is he doing with me? I'd do anything to hang onto him: I've dyed my hair, done the things he does, got his nephew a job in my company, turned a blind eye to his affairs...I'd do anything. I even agreed to go to swinger parties with him.

My girlfriends are always trying to persuade me I'm worth more than that and that I should leave him, but I just can't."


You might also like...
Does he like me quiz? Give yourself a make over now Christina Aguilera - through the years




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         