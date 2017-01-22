>
>
Are you too nice?
Article in images




Too nice

 

- Too nice
You're a very generous person and you'd do anything for anyone, but you often end up feeling as if you've been taken for a mug or used.

You've such a sweet nature that people abuse it, but you hate conflict and try and avoid it whenever possible.

You've got to stop being the muggins among your friends, family and work-mates.

Get some self-confidence and learn to say no!

You need to express yourself, love yourself and enjoy yourself without worrying about what other people want quite as much.


You might also like...
Does he like me quiz? Give yourself a make over now Christina Aguilera - through the years




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2010
Reader ranking:4.4/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Game Of Thrones: the stars in real lifeMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         