- Too nice

|
You're a very generous person and you'd do anything for anyone, but you often end up feeling as if you've been taken for a mug or used.
You've such a sweet nature that people abuse it, but you hate conflict and try and avoid it whenever possible.
You've got to stop being the muggins among your friends, family and work-mates.
Get some self-confidence and learn to say no!
You need to express yourself, love yourself and enjoy yourself without worrying about what other people want quite as much.
You might also like...