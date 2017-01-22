- Nice and balanced

|
Are you too nice?
You know that sometimes in life you have to say no and when you need to you will.
You're a master of compromise and you're good at communicating.
Sometimes you give in to what others want because you like to get on with everyone and you're a good friend, but you never take it to excess.
You never feel guilty when you can't do something because you'll always do your best to make up for it.
Your friends and family appreciate and respect you because you're generous, tolerant and well-balanced.
