Are you looking after Number One?

Organisation

 

Question 4/7 :

You've got a busy day ahead. How do you get organised?
 •  Make a list so that you won't forget anything
 •  Take it as it comes and don't get stressed
 •  Start at 6am and rush around making sure everyone else is happy


  
  


Sarah Horrocks
15/10/2009


