Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you looking after Number One?
Favours
Question 5/7 :
A friend asks a favour, but you really don't want to oblige...
• You don't have a problem saying no
• You test the waters and see how she reacts before you answer
• You give in. It's for a friend, even if you don't want to do it
Questions:
5
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
QUIZ: Are You A 'Home Alone' Nerd? Prove It!
Everything You Need To Know About Having An Ectopic Pregnancy
Sarah Horrocks
15/10/2009
Article Plan
Are you looking after Number One?
▼
Test yourself!
Treating yourself
Free time
Organisation
Favours
Selfish?
Ambition
You look after Number One
Number One needs a bit of attention!
You're neglecting Number One
Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!