Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Are you looking after Number One?
Ambition
Question 7/7 :
If you don't achieve a target or ambition you set yourself, you feel:
• Slightly disappointed, but you'll get there next time
• Like a failure
• You tried your best, and that's what counts
Questions:
7
Lowlights vs Highlights: Which Ones Are Right For You?
Friendship at work
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Brain Food | What are brain foods?
Sarah Horrocks
15/10/2009
Article Plan
Are you looking after Number One?
▼
Test yourself!
Treating yourself
Free time
Organisation
Favours
Selfish?
Ambition
You look after Number One
Number One needs a bit of attention!
You're neglecting Number One
Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!