|
Are you looking after Number One?
|
Treating yourself
If you fancy doing something or buying something you go for it - even if you can't have it or can't achieve what you wanted, thinking about it and trying does you good.
Anything from getting a massage to sitting down with a good book or going out for a drink: you'll do it. If you're honest with yourself, you prefer giving yourself little treats and pleasures on a daily basis than having one big splurge once a month.
You're independent, you know yourself well and you know when you need your Me time. You always take a break when you need to, and you make time in your schedule to do what you want to do.
Advice for you
- Don't always do things on your own - a bike ride or a spa session with friends can be much more fun when there's more than one of you. Mix it up a bit!
- Take care not to pass for selfish. People around you might find it easy to label you selfish, but you know that's not the case: taking care of yourself shows an open attitude and it doesn't make you self-centred!
Questions:
Profiles: You look after Number One
|
Sarah Horrocks
15/10/2009
|
Article Plan Are you looking after Number One? ▼
|