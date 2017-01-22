Number One needs a bit of attention! You haven't quite discovered the secret of looking after Number One when you have your 'me' time. You can't live without your little treats, but you find it difficult to fit them in to your day-to-day life.



Treating yourself

You do as much as you can with your free time. You like savouring simple pleasures such as cooking, reading and going for walks.



You'll freely admit that if you take too many breaks and spoil yourself, you feel guilty and it stresses you out. You're not alone in this, but you have to accept that 'me' time is vital for recharging your batteries. If you look after yourself properly you'll feel good and you'll be happier to be around, so don't hold back!



Advice for you

- Go to the spa and look at all the people around you. You're not the only one taking quality time out for yourself - does everyone else look as if they're feeling guilty?!



- Listen to your body and mind. They'll tell you what you need and what's good for you. Put your trust in them!



- Make a list of treats you want to give yourself so that you can tick them off one by one.





