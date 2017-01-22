>
>
Which Desperate Housewife are you?

Question Desperate Housewives test personality traits

 


Question 3/10 :

Which of the following characteristics describes you best?
 •  Impatient
 •  Demanding
 •  Spontaneous
 •  Devoted


  
  


Questions: 3


Sarah Horrocks
01/05/2009


Don't miss...
SudokuMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         