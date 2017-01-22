Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Which Desperate Housewife are you?
Question Desperate Housewives test ambition
Question 4/10 :
Ever since you were small, you've dreamed of
• Having a glittering career
• Living in luxury
• Having the perfect family
• Meeting your Prince Charming
Questions:
4
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Pregnancy - Tips for Getting Pregnant & Being Healthy - Sofeminine
Coronation Street 12/10 - David's Driven To Desperate Measures
Sarah Horrocks
01/05/2009
Article Plan
Which Desperate Housewife are you? Test
▼
Test: Which Desperate Housewife are you?
Question Desperate Housewives test free time
Question Desperate Housewives test personality traits
Ambition
Question Desperate Housewives test ideal man
Question Desperate Housewives test dinner party
Question Desperate Housewives test must-have object
Question Desperate Housewives test holidays
Question Desperate Housewives test friendship
Question Desperate Housewives test mother's role
Profile: Bree, the perfect housewife
Profile: Gabrielle, the spoilt child
Profile: Susan, the helpless romantic
Profile: Lynette, the harried housewife
Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!