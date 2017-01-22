>
>
Which Desperate Housewife are you?

Question Desperate Housewives test dinner party

 


Question 6/10 :

Your husband's boss is coming to dinner tonight. What do you lay on?
 •  You order something in quickly
 •  You defrost something from the freezer - you haven't time to cook!
 •  You try your best, but your gratin is nothing short of a disaster
 •  You cook up your famous asparagus risotto


  
  


Questions: 6


Sarah Horrocks
01/05/2009


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         