Profile: Bree, the perfect housewife

© 2005, ABC Inc.

Like Bree, you've never got a perfectly-blowdried hair out of place. You're an impeccable housewife and you keep your house spotless. You're a fantastic cook and your dinner parties are always a success. You're a bit rigid and you like to control everything. You're very attached to your image and "what people will say," but you're always calm and smiley in any situation. Sometimes your cold-bloodedness does worry your friends in Wisteria Lane, because you can come across as cold and haughty sometimes.



Advice for you: You're at risk of de-humanising yourself with your quest for perfection! Learn to let yourself go from time to time. Don't be afraid of showing your weaknesses and come out of your shell. A bit of natural spontaneity wouldn't do you any harm - it'd probably do you a lot of good.





