Profile: Gabrielle, the spoilt child

You're a born diva and you love nothing better than being the centre of attention. You love all things pretty, sparkly, designer, and expensive! Like Gabrielle Solis, you love shopping and fashion mags, and you're always perfectly turned out and made up. You've always had everything you want in life because you don't settle for the word 'No!' and no-one argues with you!



Even if you have everything you need to be happy, you soon get tired of your new toys and you often feel as if there's some magic ingredient for happiness that you haven't got...



Advice for you: You're not a superficial no-brained young lady by any means, so let it show! Your circle of true friends love you for much more than just your designer wardrobe and they know there's more to you than that.





