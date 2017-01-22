>
>
Which Desperate Housewife are you?

Profile: Susan, the helpless romantic

 
Profile: Susan, the helpless romantic
© 2005, ABC Inc.

You're clumsy, natural and spontaneous. You always make people laugh at your own expense and you're always getting caught up in somewhat unexpected situations! This doesn't stop you from wearing your heart on your sleeve and wanting happiness for your loved ones. You're a breath of fresh air, and your innocence and kindness are appreciated by one and all. You're captivating, attractive, natively romantic and you've believed in Prince Charming ever since you were tiny. All you want is for him to come along, sweep you off your feet and ride away with you on his white horse! But you fall in love easily, which leaves you vulnerable to being hurt and let down.

Advice for you: You're the opposite of Bree: you're too spontaneous, and this can sometimes cause damage that can't be undone. Think before you speak! Watch what you say and do, and try and control yourself a bit more. You'll find you'll spare yourself a fair few embarrassing situations! 




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: You're Susan, the helpless romantic
Sarah Horrocks
01/05/2009
Reader ranking:3.8/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         