Profile: Susan, the helpless romantic

You're clumsy, natural and spontaneous. You always make people laugh at your own expense and you're always getting caught up in somewhat unexpected situations! This doesn't stop you from wearing your heart on your sleeve and wanting happiness for your loved ones. You're a breath of fresh air, and your innocence and kindness are appreciated by one and all. You're captivating, attractive, natively romantic and you've believed in Prince Charming ever since you were tiny. All you want is for him to come along, sweep you off your feet and ride away with you on his white horse! But you fall in love easily, which leaves you vulnerable to being hurt and let down.



Advice for you: You're the opposite of Bree: you're too spontaneous, and this can sometimes cause damage that can't be undone. Think before you speak! Watch what you say and do, and try and control yourself a bit more. You'll find you'll spare yourself a fair few embarrassing situations!





