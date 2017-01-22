Profile: Lynette, the harried housewife

© 2005, ABC Inc.

You're a Desperate Housewife on the verge of a breakdown!



You're so devoted to your kids you'd sacrifice anything for them. You throw all your energy into those little blonde angels, but they give you hell in return! Unfortunately your strong personality isn't enough to keep them under control, so every day exhausts you. You have very little time for yourself, and you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown! Despite all the love you give your little terrors, you surprise yourself when you find yourself wanting your old life back. You need to affirm yourself as a woman, because being a mum doesn't bring you all the satisfaction you expect.



Advice for you: Start by sitting down and taking a deep breath. Listen to your inner desires and treat yourself, without questioning why! Think about what you really want, because your children don't need you as much as you like to believe they do.





