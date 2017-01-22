>
>
Which Desperate Housewife are you?

Profile: Lynette, the harried housewife

   
Profile: Lynette, the harried housewife
© 2005, ABC Inc.

You're a Desperate Housewife on the verge of a breakdown!

You're so devoted to your kids you'd sacrifice anything for them. You throw all your energy into those little blonde angels, but they give you hell in return! Unfortunately your strong personality isn't enough to keep them under control, so every day exhausts you. You have very little time for yourself, and you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown! Despite all the love you give your little terrors, you surprise yourself when you find yourself wanting your old life back. You need to affirm yourself as a woman, because being a mum doesn't bring you all the satisfaction you expect.

Advice for you: Start by sitting down and taking a deep breath. Listen to your inner desires and treat yourself, without questioning why! Think about what you really want, because your children don't need you as much as you like to believe they do.




  
 


Questions:

Profiles: You're Lynette, the harried housewife
Sarah Horrocks
01/05/2009
Reader ranking:3.7/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         