Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: Which film heroine are you?
Holidays
Question 2/7 :
Your boyfriend suggests a weekend away for just the two of you. He leaves it to you to decide where to go. You opt for…
• Canoeing all the rivers in Europe
• Trekking in Amazonia
• Gondolas in Venice
Questions:
2
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
Choosing, preparing and cooking fish
Quizzes Editor
13/09/2007
Article Plan
Test: Which film heroine are you?
▼
Test
Your holidays
Dreams
Faults
Bedtime book
Fear
Girly talk
You're romantic like Rose in "Titanic"
You're a fighter like Erin Brockovich
You dream of adventure like Thelma and Louise
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
New celebrity couples
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!