You're romantic like Rose in "Titanic"

© Titanic - Twentieth Century Fox

An eternal romantic, you believe in the existence of Prince Charming. You're sweet, doting, a bit of a dreamer and sometimes a touch naive.

Like Rose, you're capable of launching heart-first into a love story without worrying about what your friends or family might think. It's too bad if they disapprove because you crave happiness more than anything else. On a daily basis, you're uncompromising and spontaneous, and your friendliness knows no bounds.



Our advice: Watch out: your purity and innocence could cause you trouble! By dreaming of a big romance and Prince Charming, you're at risk of disillusionment. Protect yourself by forgetting the fantasies you had when you were little and accepting the banality of the real world.





