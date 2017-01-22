>
>
Test: Which film heroine are you?

You're romantic like Rose in "Titanic"

 
You're romantic like Rose in "Titanic"
© Titanic - Twentieth Century Fox

An eternal romantic, you believe in the existence of Prince Charming. You're sweet, doting, a bit of a dreamer and sometimes a touch naive.
Like Rose, you're capable of launching heart-first into a love story without worrying about what your friends or family might think. It's too bad if they disapprove because you crave happiness more than anything else. On a daily basis, you're uncompromising and spontaneous, and your friendliness knows no bounds.

Our advice: Watch out: your purity and innocence could cause you trouble! By dreaming of a big romance and Prince Charming, you're at risk of disillusionment. Protect yourself by forgetting the fantasies you had when you were little and accepting the banality of the real world.




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: You're romantic like Rose in "Titanic"
Quizzes Editor
13/09/2007
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
SudokuMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldGame Of Thrones: the stars in real life
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         