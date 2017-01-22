You're a fighter like Erin Brockovich

© Erin Brockovich - Universal pictures

You're very headstrong. Determined and witting, you know what you want and you know how to get it. You've got a very assertive personality; some people might even say you're a touch pig-headed. There's a rebel in you that easily rears its head when an injustice is committed. Like Erin Brockovich, you don't hold back when it comes to standing up for things that you believe in, even if it means making enemies.



Our advice: You can take pride in your willpower and determination. Nevertheless, be sure to come out of your daily combats unscathed. Stop wasting your energy on crusades that aren't worth it, and think about yourself before thinking about others.





