Test: Which film heroine are you?

You dream of adventure like Thelma and Louise

   
© Thelma et Louise - MGM

You have a constant need for change. Dynamic and hyperactive, you easily get bored. A road trip with a friend à la Thelma and Louise would tempt you because you can't stand daily routine. Easygoing and carefree, you have a taste for risks. You rarely think before acting, you simply forge ahead. Danger doesn't scare you and you wouldn't think twice about playing with fire to experience wild adventures!

Our advice: Be a bit more careful! Adventure might be stimulating and exciting but it can also be dangerous. Listen to the voice of reason: your friends and family's advice can serve you well.




  
 


Profiles: You dream of adventure like Thelma and Louise
Quizzes Editor
13/09/2007
Reader ranking:5/5 
