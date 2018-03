Friends calling round unexpectedly at dinner time, a last-minute weekend surprise, a bout of flu that confines you to bed right before your holiday... Life is full of good and bad surprises that spice up daily life and require you to adapt.



Some people change their plans without batting an eyelid, whilst others hate to stray from what they've got planned. How do you react to unforeseen situations? Are you flexible or fixed? Test your adaptability.





