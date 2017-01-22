You're flexible

Friends dropping in unexpectedly? No problem: you've got pasta and sauce in the cupboard and fruit for dessert, and what more do you need for a friendly evening in? You don't see the point in complicating life and enjoy spontaneous fun.

You're easy-going and you know how to adapt to situations when you need to. You're positive and reflective, and always find a solution when something unforeseen thwarts your plans. Your ability to adapt saves you from getting worked up about things.



Our advice: Well done, carry on as you are! You've struck a fine balance and your friends and family appreciate your flexibility. All the same, be aware of people with bad intentions who could take advantage of your adaptability.