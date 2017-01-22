>
Test: how do you react to the unexpected?

You're unpredictable

The unexpected doesn't bother you in the slightest: it's a lifestyle choice! You're incapable of planning, happy taking each day as it comes, and love just waiting to see what tomorrow will bring. You refuse to lead a regimented life and prefer to experience the surprises that daily life has in store.
Unpredicted events excite you and fill you with enthusiasm; they're the little challenges you like to take on each day. You handle any setbacks with pleasure, sometimes even orchestrating surprises to spice things up and relieve the monotony.

Our advice: While the unexpected can spice up daily life, it can also complicate it sometimes. Your permanent need for change places you in a state of chronic instability. Learn to plan ahead, just the minimum you need to, because your life is quite chaotic.




  
 


Profiles: You're unpredictable
