Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test: how do you react to the unexpected?
Adaptability test, fixed, flexible, unpredictable
Question 1/8 :
You've just got in after a day at work when some friends who are in town decide to call in...
• You chat for 5 minutes in the doorway
• You ask them to stay for dinner
• You spend the whole evening with them - you didn't have anything planned!
Questions:
1
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Step aerobics
Miscarriage: Misconceptions, causes and signs of miscarriage
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Quizzes Editor
09/04/2008
Article Plan
Lifestyle test: adapting to the unexpected
▼
Unexpected visitors
Punctuality, appointment
Surprise birthday party
Essential object
Favourite films
Poorly child
Holiday bookings
Personality, character
You're fixed
You're flexible
You're unpredictable
Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The massive rose gold trend
New celebrity couples
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!