How to beat stress
Manage and beat stress

 

1. Rest up

Make sure you get enough sleep. If you usually get to sleep at ten o'clock, don't wait till eleven to go to bed just because you've got things to do.

2. Get organised

Plan each day, week and month in advance and think ahead to the good times you've got planned from one month to the next.

3. Put things away

At work, store your paperwork in plastic wallets and your books on a shelf. The same applies at home: don't just chuck your dirty coffee cup in the sink. It only takes 20 seconds to wash it.

4. Identify what's eating away at your time

Ttimekilling activities include: surfing the internet, chatting on the phone, etc. Once you've identified that they're eating away at your quality "Me" time, you'll find it easy to say stop.

5. Get some exercise

If the thought of exercise makes you feel like lying down, why not just try making some of your journeys on foot? Tell yourself that you're not wasting your time: you're giving yourself time to breathe!

6. Be careful of what you say

Make an effort to speak calmy. Respect the person you're talking to and get them top respect you. Don't stress other people out if you don't want to stress yourself our as well.

7. Give yourself treats

Treat yourself every time you achieve something. Fix rewards such as a trip to the theatre or cinema, and you'll manage your time better so you achieve what you want to.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/09/2011
