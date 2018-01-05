Wedding invites



Question 7/8 :



You're getting married! Your big sister, ever polite, says it's the done thing to invite your colleagues to the reception. What do you do? • You invite your colleagues, boss, MD and his other half to the reception. • What?! Bad enough I have to put up with them 9-5 every day - no way are they coming to the wedding. They wouldn't get on with my friends anyway! • The workmates you're closest to have become friends anyway so you invite them, but there's no way you want to see your boss's face on your special day. • You compromise: a few days after the wedding, you organise a get-together at the office with champagne and wedding cake for everyone.



