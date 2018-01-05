Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Women In Focus
Career
Personal Life
Women in Business
Key Debates
All articles
24 Things Every Girl Does In Autumn
We're Getting A New Poo Emoji And It's The Sh*t
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Career
All articles
Home
>
Women in Focus
>
Career
Test: How do your colleagues see you?
Trends
© Littlewoods
Question 5/8 :
This season your favourite trend is:
• Little retro overcoats
• Oversized trousers
• Printed miniskirts
• Jersey dresses
Questions:
5
Lipstick trends and advice
Summer fashion trends
Winter fashion trends
Hair colour - colouring your hair, hair colour trends
Women in Focus Editor
27/11/2007
Article Plan
How do your colleagues see you?
▼
Test
Staff room gossip
Shrek character
Take-over rumours
Fashion
Improvements
Wedding invites
Preparing for the sales
The leader
The free spirit
The entertainer
Miss Perfect
Don't miss...
Sudoku
Winter nail inspiration
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!