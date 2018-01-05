The leader Your image

Professional, devoted and organised, you're the perfect example of what a working girl should be, right down to your stilettos. You've learnt to exploit your feminine qualities: good communication, listening skills, ability to push teams forward, etc.



Your ideal working environment

You're ambitious, which works out rather well for you. There's no organisation too big for you. But if you have to work in a small company, you'll soon start to get bored, or even start thinking of others as a bit below par compared to you!



Your limits

When people call you a workaholic, you tend to take it as a compliment. You're very demanding on yourself and you expect a lot from your colleagues - often too much. Be aware of instilling fear in your department! You invest less in your personal life, which could seem a bit flat compared to your blazing career.



Our advice

Switch off from work and get in touch with your private life. The more you see your friends and family, the more you'll want to see them. Force yourself to spend time with those friends you never call back and your children or partner who you've been neglecting recently. Organise regular get-togethers: nights out, exhibitions, meals out, etc. Not only will you find a better balance, but you'll understand your colleagues who screw their nose up when you ask them to give up their entire weekend to work on a project! Fair enough, you want to be the boss; but remind yourself that the others are entitled to have other priorities in life and you shouldn't think of them as weak because of it.





