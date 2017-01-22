- Let go of your hang-ups!

If you were to ask your prettiest, funniest, most intelligent friend what she doesn't like about herself, she'd no doubt reel off a list as long as her arm! Having issues with ourselves is completely normal: we all have our hang-ups, and sometimes they can be good for us.



Having hang-ups is normal, but you need to know how to control them to stop them from taking over your life. See how hung up you are by taking our test and learn how to handle what you see as your faults by taking our psychiatrists' advice. Sometimes all it takes is a slight change of viewpoint to be a lot more accepting of yourself!





