Test question: compliment

Question 2/8 :



For the first time in ages, your other half has actually noticed you're wearing something new. And he loves it. You: • Deny it: "No! It makes me look fat!" • Smile and tell your partner: "You're not looking bad yourself!" • Stress your other attributes: "Ok, but I've got a brain as well you know!" • Put a dampener on it: "Stop it, I hate it when you say things you don't mean!"