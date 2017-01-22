>
>

Test question: holidays

 


Question 3/8 :

You and your friends are going away on holiday together. You:
 •  Ask a few of your friends and family to recommend some top spots.
 •  Surf the net to seek out the best locations.
 •  Wonder whether you'll look as good as them in a bikini.
 •  Leave it all up to them to sort out.


  
  


Questions: 3


Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009

Article Plan Let go of your hang-ups!

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         