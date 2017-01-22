Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Test question: at work
Question 4/8 :
Your boss offers you a very important project to manage. You think:
• "Sweet, a new challenge!"
• "It won't be easy but I'll work at it and I'll get there"
• "It's a trap: they're expecting me to mess it up"
• "I'll turn it down. I don't want to be responsible for the company going bankrupt!"
Questions:
4
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
How to manage conflict at work
10 Rules To Make Your Diet Work
Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009
Article Plan
Let go of your hang-ups!
▼
Test: hang-ups
Test question: compliment
Test question: holidays
At work
Test question: on the beach
Test question: family
Test question: change
Test question: dream
At ease with yourself, self-confidence, feel good about yourself
Physical hang-ups, feeling ugly, low regard for yourself
Intellectual complex, inferiority complex, underestimate
Many hang-ups, self-destructive, lack of confidence
Advice for overcoming complexes and hang-ups, feeling of inferiority
Learning to love yourself
Physical beauty, physical comparison, complex, hang-up, beauty reference
Inferiority complex, comparing yourself, unsatisfied with oneself
Self-image, take a look at youself, take a step back
Self-judgement, defaults and qualities, get rid of hang-ups
Overcoming mental blocks
Complex, hang-up, block, hinder, impede, self-confidence
Take a step back, focus on yourself, open up to others
Listen to friends and family
Self-confidence and psychiatrist, gain self-confidence, develop self-confidence
Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!