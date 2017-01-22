>
>

Test question: dream

 


Question 8/8 :

You have the following dream: you've walked for hours and you arrive at a door. Behind it, everybody is having a good time. You enter the room. What happens?
 •  You're thrown out by the bouncer who doesn't like what you've come in (flip-flops and an old sweater...well, he's got a point!)
 •  You walk in and see Clooney, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp sat waiting for you to arrive.
 •  You find yourself in a room of strangers trying to make light remakrs to get a conversation going.
 •  You get mistaken for a waitress and people ask you to take their glasses away all night.


  
  


Questions: 8
Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009

Article Plan Let go of your hang-ups!

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Winter nail inspiration
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         