At ease with yourself, self-confidence, feel good about yourself Your main character traits

You live life with a light heart. At ease with who you are, you understand that life is made for living, regardless of whether you're beautiful, intelligent or tanned enough to have the right to live it.

What's more, you don't waste any time comparing yourself with other people, you are who you are and that's just fine.

You're able to give and take compliments and you're aware of your value. You don't need to please everybody: being liked by those who are important to you is enough! You've more than likely grown up in a structured environment and you rarely let criticism get you down.



Watch out for...

Don't crush others who don't have the same confidence in themselves as you do. Learn to tolerate other people's shyness, hesitation and refusals without judging or rushing them. Overcoming hang-ups can sometimes take a while...



Our advice

Know when to doubt yourself and listen to criticism without automatically thinking the other person is wrong. You'll benefit and your subtlety will be appreciated.





