Inferiority complex, comparing yourself, unsatisfied with oneself Take a look at women around you, who you see every day, who are about the same age as you, with the same income and the same number of children. What do you see? Only women who are so much better than you? Don't cheat by being selective in who you look at!



Start again and this time look at everybody. You'll realise that you're just like everyone else. In other words, like all of us, you might be ugly to someone and beautiful to someone else, or stupid to person A and smart to person B.



You'll have managed this exercise when you come to realise you're not any worse than anyone else. So give up worrying about being the most beautiful, most intelligent or most charismatic...it's a child's game.





