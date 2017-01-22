Self-image, take a look at youself, take a step back How would you describe the girl who sits next to you at work? "Friendly, tall, beautiful eyes and gorgeous hair?" This is probably accurate, because you see her as a whole. Figure that this is how other people see you too.



So stop scrutinising yourself in the mirror and focusing on one thing (generally something negatve) and instead look at yourself as a whole. This requires investing in a full-length mirror, situated in a well-lit place, with enough space around it so you can take a step back and spend some time in front of it. No, it's not narcissistic!

It's simply a way of being able to tell yourself rationally that you need to get your hair doen, or that you look hot in jersey dresses and need to invest in more of them!





