>
>


Self-image, take a look at youself, take a step back

 
Self-image, take a look at youself, take a step back

How would you describe the girl who sits next to you at work? "Friendly, tall, beautiful eyes and gorgeous hair?" This is probably accurate, because you see her as a whole. Figure that this is how other people see you too.

So stop scrutinising yourself in the mirror and focusing on one thing (generally something negatve) and instead look at yourself as a whole. This requires investing in a full-length mirror, situated in a well-lit place, with enough space around it so you can take a step back and spend some time in front of it. No, it's not narcissistic!
It's simply a way of being able to tell yourself rationally that you need to get your hair doen, or that you look hot in jersey dresses and need to invest in more of them!




  
  
Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Let go of your hang-ups!

Don't miss...
SudokuJennifer Aniston's dating history
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         