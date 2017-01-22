>
Take a step back, focus on yourself, open up to others

 


Having hang-ups means you never stop thinking about yourself, your faults, insufficiencies and mistakes, and you also think other people only think about your negatives too.

However, your friends and family probably have other things on their mind: they're all worried about themselves and their own affairs; human nature makes us that way. The good news is that you don't need to worry about others looking at you and thinking about you: it happens a lot less often than you think. You're not the centre of the universe!




  
  
21/08/2009
