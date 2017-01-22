>
>


Listen to friends and family

 
Listen to friends and family

When you come out with a complaint along the lines of "I've put on almost half a stone, I look like the female Michael Moore", or "They think I'm a headcase at work, they're going to fire me", there's normally some nice soul around who'll reassure you or tell you to stop exaggerating.

Instead of muttering "That's nice but it doesn't help", learn to ask other people to explain their compliments and to back up their criticisms. Note their thoughts down in a little notebook and consult them whenever you have a self-confidence crisis!




  
  
Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Let go of your hang-ups!

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         