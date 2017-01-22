>
>

Test: hang-ups

 
Test: hang-ups


Question 1/8 :

You're invited out for a meal and you don't know everyone who's going. What's your reaction?
 •  You're pleased at the prospect of a night out.
 •  You panic: what are you going to wear?
 •  You think about what you're going to talk about with all those people...
 •  You cancel and stay at home catching up on Corrie.


  
  


Questions: 1


Quizzes Editor
21/08/2009

Article Plan Let go of your hang-ups!

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         