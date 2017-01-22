Albums
What does your friendship bring?
Test question: coat
Question 2/7 :
You've just told Charlotte about the gorgeous coat you've seen and how there's only one left in the shop. Unfortunately, your finances won't stretch far enough at the moment. How does she react?
• She buys it for herself and I'll borrow it whenever I want. We're always borrowing each other's clothes anyway.
• She offers to lend me the money and I'll pay her back next month.
• She points me in the direction of H&M and picks out a coat that's very similar and half the price!
2
Quizzes Editor
01/12/2010
Article Plan
What does your friendship bring?
Friendship test
Winter problem
Test question: problem at work
Test question: evenings
Test question: secrets
Test question: the man of your dreams
Test question: support
Guru
Alter ego
Morale-booster
