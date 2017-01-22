>
What does your friendship bring?

Test question: problem at work

 

Question 3/7 :

Your job's wearing you down at the moment and you talk to Charlotte about it. What's her reaction?
 •  "You need to talk to your boss! We can practice what you're going to say if you like."
 •  "They're recruiting where I work, do you want me to see what I can find out?"
 •  "I'm having a pampering day at the spa next week. Why don't you come with me? You might see things differently afterwards!"


  
  


