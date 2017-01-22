Test question: secrets © DIGITAL VISION / Jupiterimages

Question 5/7 :



Things are a bit rocky with your man and you open up to Charlotte. Afterwards, you feel: • Better! I've got a weight off my shoulders and she helped me put it all in perspective. • Not great. She was scathing about Jimmy and she didn't have to go that far... • Uneasy. I'm worried I might have bored her by going on about it.



