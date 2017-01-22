Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What does your friendship bring?
Test question: secrets
© DIGITAL VISION / Jupiterimages
Question 5/7 :
Things are a bit rocky with your man and you open up to Charlotte. Afterwards, you feel:
• Better! I've got a weight off my shoulders and she helped me put it all in perspective.
• Not great. She was scathing about Jimmy and she didn't have to go that far...
• Uneasy. I'm worried I might have bored her by going on about it.
Questions:
5
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Pregnancy - Tips for Getting Pregnant & Being Healthy - Sofeminine
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Pregnancy guide: pregnancy symptoms, pregnancy week by week...
Quizzes Editor
01/12/2010
Article Plan
What does your friendship bring?
▼
Friendship test
Test question: coat
Test question: problem at work
Test question: evenings
Confidential
Test question: the man of your dreams
Test question: support
Guru
Alter ego
Morale-booster
Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!