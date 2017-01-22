>
>
What does your friendship bring?

Test question: the man of your dreams

 

© PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages - Test question: the man of your dreams
© PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages


Question 6/7 :

Finally, you've met the man of your dreams! You tell Charlotte straight away. Her response is:
 •  "How did you meet him? When do I get to see him?"
 •  "Don't get too carried away! Keep him hanging a bit - men are all the same, you know..."
 •  "What's he like? What does he do? Have you met his friends?"


  
  


Questions: 6


Quizzes Editor
01/12/2010


Don't miss...
SudokuThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         