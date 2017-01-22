>
>
What does your friendship bring?

Friendship test

 

© DIGITAL VISION / Jupiterimages - Friendship test
© DIGITAL VISION / Jupiterimages


Question 1/7 :

You've just spent an hour on the phone to Charlotte. What's your first thought after you hang up?
 •  I need to call her back, there's something I forgot to tell her about.
 •  It's nice to know someone understands me.
 •  How crazy! Incredible things are always happening to that girl.


  
  


Questions: 1


Quizzes Editor
01/12/2010


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         