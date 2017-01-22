Bumping into your ex

© Camaieu



Question 2/10 :



While out on your own shopping, you catch sight of your ex: • You quickly dive into the changing room to avoid an awkward meeting - you want nothing more to do with him. • Has he been following you? You give him the cold shoulder when he starts talking to you and act annoyed. • You make your purchasen mumble "hi" under your breath, slope off and spend the rest of the day wondering if he still thinks about you. • You make a beeline for him to tell him how great your life is right now!



