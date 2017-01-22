>
>
Test: Which TV star are you?

How you're perceived

 
How you're perceived
© NafNaf


Question 4/10 :

You think your friends would say you're:
 •  Crazy, funny, chatty and outgoing.
 •  Calm, loyal, honest and stubborn.
 •  Determined, sporty, quiet and helpful.
 •  Confident, persuasive, ambitious and independent.


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
29/06/2008


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018New celebrity couples
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         