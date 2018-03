Cheating on your man

© Alexis Lubomirski H&M



Question 5/10 :



Your best friend finds out you're cheating on your other half. • You don't fret - you've no secrets from each other. Besides, she's got at least 5 men on the go... • You tell her it's finished and you won't bore her with the details. • You try to justify yourself but you end up digging yourself into a deeper hole, so you keep a low profile. • You promise her you'll stop seeing him. It was just the once, you'd just had a bit too much to drink and it won't happen again...