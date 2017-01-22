Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Test: Which TV star are you?
Moving town
Question 8/10 :
You're offered the chance to make a new start in a new town, with the prospect of a new house, job, friends. Your reaction?
• Great, when am I off?!
• Umm, I don't think so unless I can take my friends, my man and my cat too.
• It depends on the job, the house and the size of the garden.
• No way. I've worked hard to get where I am now.
Questions:
8
Quizzes Editor
29/06/2008
Test on TV series
Bumping into your ex
Multi-coloured heels
How you're perceived
Cheating on your man
Blunder at work
Romantic evening
A new start
Living room decoration
Friend is dumped
Gabrielle Solis from Desperate Housewives
Meredith Grey from Grey's Anatomy
Kate Austen of Lost
Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City
